Tuchel confident on poaching Chelsea assistant

Thomas Tuchel, who was appointed as Bayern coach after the sacking of Julian Nagelsmann last week, worked with Barry during his time at Chelsea and is keen to get the 36-year-old on his staff.

Barry is away from the Chelsea training ground while negotiations take place but Potter hinted that any agreement may be delayed until after a potential semi-final UEFA Champions League tie between the two sides.

"Obviously that delay is something I'm pretty sure is in the conversation for obvious reasons," Potter said.

"I have spoken to Anthony, he's someone I respect a lot and he's given everything for Chelsea. I understand that people have aspirations and it's about respecting that.

"He's away from us for the moment. It's between the clubs, it's not something I get involved in.

"I have huge respect for what he's done, here. He's a fantastic coach and a fantastic person."

Chelsea faces reigning champion Real Madrid in the quarter-finals, as it did last year, but could be tasked with a semi-final face-off with former boss Tuchel if Bayern beats Manchester City in its clash.

Tuchel was positive about the move for Barry.

"It's a matter between the clubs. It's still my absolute wish for him to come. The clubs have to reach an agreement. But I'm optimistic," he said.