Tolisso tattoo lands him in strife with Bayern

The 26-year-old central midfielder, who won the FIFA World Cup in 2018 with Les Bleus, was also handed an undisclosed but "heavy" fine for his actions.

"Corentin Tolisso has violated our guidelines... which is very annoying and cannot be tolerated," Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge fumed.

"We are very grateful that the Bundesliga games can currently take place despite the prevailing coronavirus situation."

Having "gotten a tattoo this week", Tolisso broke the club's strict hygiene rules, designed to limit the players contact outside the squad during the pandemic.

A video was posted on Saturday (AEDT) which showed Tolisso getting a tattoo on his right forearm while not wearing a protective mouth-and-nose mask.

Tattoo parlours in Germany are currently closed because of the current lockdown.

Sports director Hasan Salihamidzic said that of Tolisso: "[He] knows he made a mistake. He will receive a fine that we will donate to charity. It's a fine he will feel."

In Tolisso's absence, Marc Roca partnered Joshua Kimmich in the central midfield against Hoffenheim as Bayern easily dispatched Hoffenheim to stay top of the Bundesliga table.

Bayern already had midfielders Leon Goretzka and Javi Martinez in quarantine after they contracted COVID-19 this week.