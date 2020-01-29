Struggling Fortuna Dusseldorf sacks Funkel

Bundesliga struggler Fortuna Dusseldorf has sacked head coach Friedhelm Funkel.

Fortuna is languishing at the bottom of the table after winning just one of its last nine league matches and Funkel paid the price for that poor form.

The 66 year-old guided the club back into the top flight in 2018, two years after he landed the role, and kept them up last season.

Fortuna has only secured four Bundesliga victories in the current campaign, though, and a 3-0 defeat at Bayer Leverkusen proved to be the final straw.

Assistant coach Thomas Kleine took training amid reports that Uwe Rösler is set to replace Funkel.