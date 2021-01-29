Singh back at Bayern after loan cut short

WATCH every Bundesliga match LIVE, only on beIN SPORTS | 2-WEEK free trial

Last season, the 21-year-old attacking midfielder, whose parents are from India, became the first player of Indian descent to play in the Bundesliga.

The Auckland-born midfielder was sent on a season-long loan to Nuremberg last July, but struggled to break into the first-team, starting five of its 18 league games so far this season.

"Together with Bayern and Sarpreet, we have agreed that this step is the right one for all sides," Nuremberg sports director Dieter Hecking said.

Nuremberg gave no details of why the New Zealand international's loan spell was ended prematurely.

Singh joined Bayern's reserves from A-League side Wellington Phoenix in July 2019, but was promoted to the senior side by head coach Hansi Flick.