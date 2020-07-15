Schurrle's Dortmund contract terminated early

Former Chelsea forward Schurrle arrived at Dortmund from Wolfsburg in July 2016 for a reported fee of €32million, signing a five-year deal.

The World Cup winner made 33 Bundesliga appearances across two seasons for BVB before spending the following campaigns on loan at Fulham and Spartak Moscow respectively.

Borussia Dortmund has parted ways with André Schürrle.



Borussia Dortmund has parted ways with André Schürrle.

We wish André all the best in his future.

Schurrle is now a free agent after agreeing to mutually terminate his Dortmund contract.

The 29-year-old said in a statement: "On reflection, it was a period with highs and lows – but also with many valuable experiences both on a sporting and, in particular, on a personal level.

"I would like to thank those responsible at BVB and wish the club and its special fans all the best for the future."