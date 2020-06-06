Sancho needs to grow up: Emre Can

WATCH the Bundesliga LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV & CONNECT

Sancho was fined by the German Football League (DFL) for violating social distancing protocols brought in amid the coronavirus pandemic after having a trim at home without wearing a face mask.

The England international called the sanction an "absolute joke" in a tweet before later deleting the post.

Can, who scored his side's winner against Hertha Berlin on Sunday (AEST), wants to see the 20-year-old show a little more maturity.

"We know that he just has to be more disciplined in some things, but he knows that himself," Can said.

"He just has to be smarter and grow up with things like that. He can't afford to make such mistakes in the future.

"You have to lead Jadon the right way. He's a great boy, even off the pitch. He doesn't do it on purpose to cause a scandal.

"Maybe he trusts too many other people in some things."

Having scored his first professional hat-trick in last weekend's thrashing of Paderborn, Sancho produced a more low-key display against Hertha as Lucien Favre's side kept its slim Bundesliga title hopes alive.

However, another win for Bayern Munich, this time over Bayer Leverkusen, left the Schwarzgelben still hoping for an unlikely slip-up in the few matches that remain.