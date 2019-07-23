Rummenigge denies Bayern bid for Espanyol star

Midfielder Roca was a key part of the Spain side that triumphed at the European Under-21 Championship.

He has been linked with a move away from Espanyol after the tournament but Rummenigge denied Bayern had a bid rejected for the 22 year-old.

"There has been no contact or negotiation with the club," Rummenigge said. "But I understand he has a clause in the contract."

Jerome Boateng was widely expected to leave Bayern ahead of the 2019-2020 season, with Paris Saint-Germain reportedly interested.

Rummenigge indicated the centre-back could stay after impressing during pre-season.

"He has behaved very positively within the team and collected bonus points," Rummenigge said.

Meanwhile, Bayern target Callum Hudson-Odoi is reported to have signed a new long-term deal with Chelsea.