Rose welcomes Bellingham's England omission

Teenage midfielder Bellingham was a surprise omission from Southgate's 23-man group on Friday (AEST) after impressing for Dortmund in his second campaign at the club.

Southgate explained he left out the 18-year-old because of fears of burnout, with Manchester United's Mason Greenwood overlooked for the same reason.

Bellingham's 802 minutes of playing time this term is the most of any England-qualified player in Europe's top five leagues when taking all competitions into account.

Since making his Dortmund debut on 15 September (AEST) last year, the Birmingham City academy product has played 56 matches, 43 of those coming from the start.

Rose is therefore grateful that the youngster will be given a chance to rest up.

"I think it's a good decision," Rose said ahead of his side's Bundesliga clash with Augsburg. "The reason is obvious to me.

"In spite of his capabilities, he is an 18-year-old and has very little rest. We have to take care of the boys and not burn them out. That's why I welcome the decision."

Bellingham's team-mate, Erling Haaland, will play no part in Saturday's visit of Augsburg as he continues to recover from a thigh injury that has ruled him out of the past two games.

Haaland has been named in Norway's squad for this month's FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Turkey and Montenegro, but Rose revealed the striker will not link up with his national side.

"We're going to keep him here for the time being and make the best possible use of the time," Rose said.

"He's asked every day when he can return, so the rest will do him good. He's going to stay here for the time being."

The loss of Haaland for another game will be a major blow for Dortmund, as he has scored 68 goals in 67 games since making his debut in January 2020.

Only Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski, with 86 goals in 71 games in all competitions, has scored more times during that period among players from Europe's top five leagues.

Dortmund has won its past three Bundesliga home matches against Augsburg, with its only defeat in the past 10 meetings coming in February 2015.