Ronaldo was offered to Eintracht Frankfurt

Ronaldo left Manchester United in November after a controversial interview with Piers Morgan signalled the end of his time with the club.

However, Ronaldo had seemingly wanted to leave United ahead of the 2022-2023 campaign, with the 37-year-old eager to play Champions League football.

Eintracht chief Hellman said even the Bundesliga club, who won the Europa League last season, was offered Ronaldo as he searched for a way out of Old Trafford.

"He was also offered to us. Yes, even we were offered him," Hellman said.

"I have the feeling he was offered to every Champions League club."

Ronaldo endured a poor World Cup campaign with Portugal.

Despite scoring from the penalty spot in an opening win over Ghana, becoming the first man to net at five different World Cups in the process, Ronaldo could not add to that tally.

Indeed, having started Portugal's three group matches, he was dropped to the bench by coach Fernando Santos in the knockout rounds, and had only 10 touches in what might well be his final World Cup appearance – a 1-0 defeat to Morocco.

Ronaldo is reportedly of interest to several clubs in Saudi Arabia, with Al Nassr said to be pushing to sign the striker.