RB Leipzig captain Poulsen ruled out indefinitely

RB Leipzig confirmed captain Yussuf Poulsen has sustained ligament damage in his right ankle that will keep him out of action.

Poulsen sustained the injury in the opening 20 minutes of his side's 5-0 rout of Mainz before going on to score one goal and set up two more.

Despite being able to play on against Mainz, the Denmark international underwent a scan on Monday and it has been confirmed he is facing a spell on the sidelines.

"Our forward Yussuf Poulsen sustained a ligament injury in his right ankle during the game against Mainz 05," a statement on the club's official website read.

"He will be sidelined until further notice. That was the result of a scan on Monday."

RBL manager Julian Nagelsmann is also still without Ibrahima Konate for the home clash with Hertha Berlin, though Emil Forsberg has recovered from injury and is back in contention.

Leipzig moved up to third with their win against Mainz, but Nagelsmann is anticipating a tough contest against in-form Hertha, which has won two from two since Bruno Labbadia was appointed in April.

"It's tough to predict anything about Hertha as it's only their third game under Bruno Labbadia," Nagelsmann said. "They will probably sit back and play on the break. Vedad Ibisevic is the perfect player for that.

"I'm happy to see Bruno and his passion back in the Bundesliga. In just a short period of time, he's helped stabilise the team. But, we want to end Hertha's run tomorrow and build on our performance in Mainz."