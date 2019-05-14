Rafinha confirms Bayern departure

Bayern Munich full-back Rafinha has confirmed he will leave the Bundesliga champion at the end of the season.

The Brazilian joined from Genoa in 2011 and quickly established himself as an important first-team player.

His opportunities have been limited under Niko Kovac this term, however, and he has made just nine Bundesliga starts.

He joins veteran wingers Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery in bidding farewell to the Allianz Arena ahead of the 2019-20 campaign.

"The eight years have been wonderful," he told a media conference. "I've had some great moments. The treble in 2013 was special. All things come to an end eventually."

He will hope to play a part in Bayern's final Bundesliga game of the season at home to Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday.

Bayern need to beat Kovac's old club at the Allianz Arena to defend its title once more and hold off the challenge of Borussia Dortmund.