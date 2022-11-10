Pavard opens door to Bayern Munich exit

Pavard joined Bayern from Bundesliga rival Stuttgart in 2019 and has won three German top-flight titles during his time with the Bavarian giants, as well as lifting the Champions League trophy in 2020.

The 26-year-old has made 20 appearances for Bayern this season, starting 16 times and contributing to five clean sheets.

However, in an interview with L'Equipe, Pavard suggested he may be open to swapping the Bundesliga for a new challenge, saying: "I'm not against discovering a new project. This may be the time.

"There have been no specific discussions. For the moment, I am focused on the World Cup.

"I have immense respect for Bayern. Here, I learnt the requirements of the very top level, and it is an honour to wear this jersey.

"Why not discover a new country, a new culture? But the sports project must be interesting. I'm not going to leave for nothing."

The wing-back played a key role as France won their second World Cup in 2018, but Les Bleus' preparations for their defence of the trophy in Qatar have been fraught with difficulties.

France narrowly avoided relegation from the top tier of the Nations League after losing three of their six fixtures in Group A1 this year, but Pavard has no concerns about the team's form ahead of the World Cup.

"I'm not worried. It is better to have difficulties before the big competition than during it," Pavard added. "We have a team with new young players who just arrived, it is normal to need time."