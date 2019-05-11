Nurnberg and Hannover relegated from Bundesliga

Both sides knew their only hope of escaping the drop was upsetting the odds and securing the relegation play-off spot, but Stuttgart defeated Wolfsburg 3-0 to make 16th place its own.

Nurnberg has looked doomed for most of the season after winning just three of its 33 league matches after promotion as the runner-up in 2.Bundesliga last term.

A 4-0 hammering at home by UEFA Champions League hopeful Borussia Monchengladbach showed the gulf in class. Josip Drmic, Thorgan Hazard and Denis Zakaria added to a Lukas Muhl own goal as Gladbach scored all four goals in the second half.

Hannover will drop a tier after successive campaigns in the top-flight, with its 3-0 win too little, too late.

Although Stuttgart will finish in the bottom three regardless of its 3-0 victory, it has another opportunity to save itself in the two-legged play-off against whichever side ends the season third in the second tier.

With two games to go in the 2.Bundesliga, that could be any one of Paderborn, Union Berlin, Hamburg, Heidenheim or St. Pauli.