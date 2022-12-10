Neuer to miss rest of season after suffering broken leg on holiday

Neuer will miss the rest of the season for Bayern Munich after suffering a broken leg while on holiday.

Ten days on from Germany's humiliating Qatar 2022 group stage exit, Neuer broke his leg in a skiing accident.

"What can I say: The end of the year could have gone better," the 36-year-old posted on his Instagram account.

According to the German daily BILD, Neuer fractured the inside of his right shin bone, rather than a clean break.

He confirmed he underwent surgery to repair the damage.

"The operation went well," Neuer wrote.

"But it pains me to say that the season is over for me."