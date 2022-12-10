2022 FIFA World Cup
Bundesliga

Neuer to miss rest of season after suffering broken leg on holiday

While trying to get over Germany's shock World Cup exit, goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has sustained a serious injury.

Neuer will miss the rest of the season for Bayern Munich after suffering a broken leg while on holiday.

Ten days on from Germany's humiliating Qatar 2022 group stage exit, Neuer broke his leg in a skiing accident.

"What can I say: The end of the year could have gone better," the 36-year-old posted on his Instagram account.

According to the German daily BILD, Neuer fractured the inside of his right shin bone, rather than a clean break.

He confirmed he underwent surgery to repair the damage.

"The operation went well," Neuer wrote.

"But it pains me to say that the season is over for me."

