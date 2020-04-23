Neuer remains number one despite Nubel arrival

And in a stark warning that underlines the system of meritocracy at Bayern, Flick stressed the incoming Alexander Nubel will face a battle for a seat on the bench.

Neuer and Bayern are in contract talks, with the experienced Germany international having just under 15 months remaining on his deal.

The 34-year-old has dismissed talk he wants a new five-year contract and both sides appear to want a resolution to keep Neuer at the club.

Head coach Flick considers him a key part of the Bayern side, telling Kicker: "Manuel Neuer is clearly our number one, nothing will change in the coming season. Alexander Nubel knows that."

Nubel will join Bayern from Schalke at the end of the season after the 23-year-old established himself as one of Germany's best young shot-stoppers.

It remains to be seen where his first-team opportunities come up at Bayern, given Neuer's presence.

And Flick made it clear he is not discounting Sven Ulreich, the current understudy to Neuer who has a year left on his Bayern contract.

"Alexander Nubel will have the same trust and the same appreciation as all other goalkeepers and players in our team," Flick said.

"We want to develop him further, but it is also clear that performance is what counts at Bayern. And Sven Ulreich is doing really well at the moment."