Neuer included in Bayern squad to face Hertha

Bayern's captain missed the defeat at Bayer Leverkusen due to a hand injury sustained in training, with reports in Germany claiming he could be ruled out for up to three months.

But Neuer has made a swift recovery and will travel to Berlin with the rest of the squad after coach Niko Kovac suggested the goalkeeper could be available for the game in his pre-match news conference.

Thiago Alcantara and Franck Ribery will also travel but Corentin Tolisso, Arjen Robben and Renato Sanches are not available and have stayed in Munich.

Bayern take on Hertha on Wednesday with Kovac's men seeking to book a place in the quarter-finals of the DFB-Pokal, a tournament the club last won in 2015-1206.

They lost last year's final to Kovac's Eintracht Frankfurt side before he left the club to take charge at the Allianz Arena.