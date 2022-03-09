Nagelsmann keen for Lewandowski and Muller to stay

The pair accounted for five of Bayern's goals in the 7-1 thrashing of Salzburg in the second leg of its Champions League last-16 tie at Allianz Arena on Wednesday (AEDT).

After a 1-1 draw in Austria three weeks ago, Bayern stormed into a commanding lead thanks to Lewandowski netting the earliest hat-trick in Champions League history after 23 minutes.

The Poland international scored a pair of penalties after drawing fouls from Maximilian Wober and used his thigh to prod his third goal home after chasing down a block that hit the post.

Serge Gnabry extended Bayern's lead further, while Muller struck either side of a consolation goal from Maurits Kjaergaard.

Leroy Sane completed the drubbing in the closing stages, sending Bayern into the quarter-finals for the 20th time in their history – more than any other club.

It was the seventh time the Bavarian giants have scored seven times in a single Champions League game, over twice the amount managed by any other club.

Lewandowski and Muller – who would not be drawn on his future in a post-match interview – will be out of contract at the end of next season and Nagelsmann hopes a deal to keep them at the Allianz Arena can be struck.

"It's not on the cards for me but it's always on the cards in professional football. I would like to have both continue in the team," said Nagelsmann.

"They have great synergy and I have a good relationship with them and they work with my ideas, so my job is done.

"I'm more than happy to keep them here in the team and I hope they think the same."

Nagelsmann confirmed Gnabry and Kingsley Coman were withdrawn due to minor injury concerns, while he was not overly bothered by Maurits Kjaergaard denying Manuel Neuer a clean sheet.

Neuer returned from a month out with a knee injury to make his 104th Champions League appearance for Bayern – more than any other goalkeeper in the club's history.

"That was a statement win. I think we started well and had the penalties and from there it just took off. We're very happy with the performance today," Neuer told Prime Video.

"I think we showed a different side of ourselves today and didn't concede as many chances on the break. We were also more stable in defence, which obviously gives us hope that things can continue in that vein.

"[The performance] is up to the entire team. We knew from the start that we wanted to win the game."

Thomas Muller said: "There wasn't any uncertainty before the game. Tension, sure. Everyone knew about the game and its importance. The 1-1 draw in the first leg was hardly a disaster, but it wasn't a great result.

"Things went well for us today. Today we had the luck that was completely missing in Salzburg. We could have gone 1-0 down after five minutes. You're always a little dependent on situations like that, but overall we were better."