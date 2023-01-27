Nagelsmann demands 'better attitude' from Bayern

WATCH Bayern Munich v Eintracht Frnakfurt LIVE & ONLY on beIN SPORTS | via Foxtel, Kayo, Fetch & beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Joshua Kimmich's 90th-minute equaliser was enough to earn a late point at home to Koln on Wednesday (AEDT), but the result was Bayern's second consecutive 1-1 draw after iit failed to beat RB Leipzig the previous week.

Its shaky form since returning from the extended Bundesliga mid-season break has given hope to title challengers such as Union Berlin and Leipzig, the former sitting second and just three points behind Nagelsmann's men at the summit.

With Bayern aiming to win an 11th straight title, Nagelsmann pointed to his team's need for an improved mindset heading into the rest of the season.

When asked whether he had any questions over Bayern's mentality, Nagelsmann said: "I often talk to our team psychologist about it. That's always a big word.

"The atmosphere is like it always is at Bayern when you don't win. Not restless, but not super happy either.

"Each of our players is a great talent and a great footballer. They also have a lot of desire and a great will. You just have to get back to those things.

"Then we have more quality than other teams in the Bundesliga and in Europe.

"But for me it's not about mentality, it's about attitude, and better attitude."

Nagelsmann revealed Serge Gnabry will not start against Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday (AEDT) after the winger was hooked at half-time of the draw with Koln.

The former Arsenal man already caused a stir when he used a day off to attend Paris Fashion Week prior to Wednesday's (AEDT) poor performance, with his replacement Kingsley Coman recording four key passes after his introduction, tied for the game high.

Nagelsmann says it will be the France international who gets to start against Frankfurt, saying: "Gnabry had the chance to show himself against Koln. I don't want to hold tabloid issues so high. He didn't take his chance in Cologne.

"We had a good conversation and I explained to him that his substitution was only for sporting reasons.

"We had a good man on the bench in Kingsley Coman against Koln, who will start tomorrow."

Leon Goretzka was also taken off at half-time against Koln, though his removal was because of injury concerns, and Nagelsmann confirmed the midfielder will play no part on Sunday (AEDT) after having to leave training early on Friday (AEDT).

"Leon will be out," Nagelsmann stated. "He has nerve problems on the inside of his thighs. He can probably play again on Wednesday [Thursday AEDT against Mainz in the DFB-Pokal].

"Unfortunately, Leon keeps having aches and pains, and that won't change anymore. He invests a lot. I support him and we communicate frequently."