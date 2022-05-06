Nagelsmann defends Bayern's Ibiza party trip

WATCH the Bundesliga LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

The majority of the Bayern squad jetted off to the Spanish island after a 3-1 Bundesliga defeat at Mainz last weekend, with a 10th consecutive title already secured.

Hasan Salihamidzic, the Bavarian giant''s sports director, stated the players had been allowed to take the short trip as a "team-building measure".

However, Bayern and Germany great Lothar Matthaus described the mini-holiday as unacceptable, while Hertha Berlin coach Felix Magath felt it was a bad look to go prior to the end of the campaign.

But Bayern' head coach Nagelsmann had no issue with his players for heading off on a short jaunt.

He said: "I am responsible for the team, for everything sporting, for training, planning, for the content and the preparation of the games.

"I lived up to my responsibility by giving two days off. Our players are all old enough and of legal age. They can also decide for themselves what they do on their days off.

"If they decide to fly there as a very large group, they should do so. They're old enough - I'm not their dad or their tutor.

"Instead, together with Holger Broich [Bayern's club doctor], I have the task of designing the training plan in such a way that the load structure makes sense.

"That's why we gave the days off. The players can do whatever they want on their days off."