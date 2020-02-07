Nagelsmann backs Leipzig to find form for Bayern

Leipzig goes into a crucial fixture against Bundesliga leader Bayern Munich on a three-match winless run, its latest setback coming with a 3-1 defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt in the DFB-Pokal on Wednesday (AEDT).

It has slipped off top spot in the table and the blip is hardly ideal preparation for taking on an in-form Bayern side, which has won six on the spin in the league.

Ahead of the trip to Allianz Arena on Monday (AEDT), Nagelsmann called for his players to get back to the style of play that was so successful earlier in the campaign, insisting they must embrace the challenge of toppling Bayern, rather than hiding from it.

"It's no disgrace to say that after the last games we are not the most confident team," Nagelsmann said. "If the results and our play aren't what we expect over 90 minutes, that's what happens.

"With a win, or by reaching the next round in the DFB-Pokal, we would have had more confidence for sure. But this is no disgrace — we don't need to hide.

"I told my players that this isn't bad because we are a young team, young staff, young club. We were easy-going for much of the season but recently we were missing this. We didn't risk enough.

"So now we are back to being the hunter, which maybe is good for us. We couldn't win our last two games in the league, one defeat and one draw, so now it's our turn again to win.

"We want to think about what we can win and not what we can lose."

The two teams drew 1-1 at the start of the season when Bayern still had Niko Kovac as coach.

Now Hansi Flick is at the helm until the end of the season, there has been an upturn in fortunes that has led to the reigning champion surging to the top of the table.

"They are very stable, they have made huge progress since the start of the season," Nagelsmann said of Leipzig's illustrious opponent.

"We need to put in a top-quality performance because, even if Bayern have a normal day, sometimes even 100 per cent is not enough. We have to hope they don't have an extra special day."