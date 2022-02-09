Musiala tests positive in COVID blow for Bayern

The 18-year-old was absent from training on Wednesday and it was confirmed by Bayern on Thursda he has contracted the virus.

ℹ️ @JamalMusiala has tested positive for Covid-19. He is currently self-isolating and is doing well. pic.twitter.com/5pdMHEhMqT — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) February 9, 2022

Musiala will serve a period of self-isolation and is set to sit out Saturday's Bundesliga trip to Bochum, as well as next week's Champions League last-16 first leg with Salzburg.

That is a blow for Julian Nagelsmann as Musiala has played in 27 of Bayern's 30 matches in all competitions this season – only five others have featured more regularly.

The Germany international has been directly involved in 10 goals – six of his own and four assists – which is the sixth-most of any Bayern player in 2021-2022.

Musiala's 53 dribbles completed this season, meanwhile, is behind only Leroy Sane (71) and Alphonso Davies (83).

Nagelsmann is well accustomed to dealing with player absentees through COVID-19, however, having had to make do without nine first-teamers at the start of the year.