Muller backs Bayern team-mate Ribery after social media outburst

Thomas Muller defended Franck Ribery's "emotional" nature after the Bayern Munich winger's foul-mouthed response to social media criticism.

Bayern fined 35 year-old Ribery after he unleashed an expletive-laden Twitter and Instagram outburst towards "the haters" who ridiculed a video in which he posed with a gold-coated steak, reportedly worth €1,200.

Franck Ribéry fined by #FCBayern for his choice of words on social platforms.https://t.co/Urcr6hfMom — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) January 6, 2019

The former France winger was visiting celebrity chef Nusret Gokce, an internet sensation nicknamed Salt Bae, at his Dubai restaurant.

Franck Ribery on criticisms over spending £ 1,000 on gold-covered steak:



“Let’s start with the jealous, the haters, those only born because a condom had a hole in: f*** your mothers, your grandmothers and even your family tree. I owe you nothing.” pic.twitter.com/dlRBe5Vufl — Photos of Football (@photosofootball) January 5, 2019

Muller admitted Ribery was more susceptible to provocation than most but insisted his team-mate's behaviour was understandable.

"In those moments when he feels unfairly treated, where he is badly attacked... he just cannot control himself," Muller told reporters at the club's mid-season training camp in Qatar.

"He is a very emotional person, as he has experienced [abuse] in his entire career so far.

Don't worry, I'm fine 😉👌🏼 ...and now back to serious business, we have a lot of work to do 💪🏼 great atmosphere in the team here in Doha, that's how it should be! @fcbayern #elhamdoulillah🤲🏽♥️ #miasanmia #fr7👑 pic.twitter.com/9iJYsd7dqj — Franck Ribéry (@FranckRibery) January 6, 2019

"But I think he has become better over the course of his career, even if there are always such situations. It is true that he is attacked a lot.

"We know that Franck is an absolute team player, but if he feels aggrieved of course he has often defended himself – even with means that may well be overdone for others. He may see it differently because he feels it differently."

Muller stressed the incident had not affected the squad's concentration on preparing for the second half of the season, adding: "Of course, these are topics that bring a bit of unrest, but rather for our sports director, the chairman or the press department.

"It's not really relevant [for the team]. The club has reacted and the topic is over for us."

Ribery, who has been with Bayern since 2007, has scored four goals in 14 Bundesliga appearances this season.