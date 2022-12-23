Moukoko 'shocked' by Dortmund contract refusal claims

Moukoko is "shocked" by reports suggesting he is stalling on signing a new contract with Borussia Dortmund amid interest from a host of Europe's elite clubs.

Premier League trio Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea are all reportedly interested in the 18-year-old, who is also said to be a target for LaLiga giant Barcelona after impressing in the early stages of his Bundesliga career.

The forward has made 59 appearances for Dortmund but his future appears uncertain after his agent Patrick Williams suggested he was not close to agreeing a new contract with the club.

A report from German newspaper BILD claimed Moukoko was waiting for a more lucrative offer from his current employer but he has refuted those suggestions with a strongly worded response on Instagram.

"Please don't believe everything that's been written in the papers. I won't let myself be pressured into a decision about my future," the teenager wrote before deleting the post on Friday.

"I will never accept such a lie about me. My full focus is on the second half of the season with Borussia Dortmund.

"No player is bigger than the club and I will never be bigger than the club, just a small part of it.

"It's really sad that something like that is invented just to paint you fans a wrong picture about me. I am really shocked by this story."

Moukoko has been at Dortmund since he was 12 and became the youngest player in Champions League history when making his competition debut one day after his 16th birthday.

He then became the youngest Germany player to make a World Cup appearance in the shock defeat to Japan in November (aged 18 years, three days).

In that same game, Moukoko also became the youngest player to make a World Cup appearance overall since Nigeria's Femi Opabunmi against England in 2002 (17 years, 101 days).

Moukoko is currently enjoying an extended mid-season break after the conclusion of the World Cup, with Dortmund returning to Bundesliga action against Augsburg in late January.