Moukoko commits to Dortmund with new deal

The 18-year-old Germany international was due to be available as a free agent at the end of the season with his previous deal set to expire, attracting reported interest from Premier League duo Chelsea and Newcastle United.

However, the saga has been brought to a close after Dortmund announced the teenager penned a new deal running to June 2026.

While Moukoko was flattered by interest shown by other clubs, he expressed delight with his new contract.

"It's no secret that I feel comfortable at BVB. I played in the youth teams, took my first steps in professional football here and now I'm ready to take the next step in my development together with the club," he said.

"I feel the trust of the coaching staff and have an environment here in which I can develop perfectly.

"Of course, I was honoured by the interest of other clubs, but ultimately it is a decision of the heart. The fans have always supported me, and I want to give something back to them and the club."

Moukoko was in Germany's squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup and has been involved in nine Bundesliga goals (six scored, three assisted) for Dortmund this season, at least three more than any of his team-mates.