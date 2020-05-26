Missed opportunity for toothless Foals

Gladbach dropped out of the top four when it was beaten by Bayer Leverkusen and it was unable to respond with three precious points behind closed doors at the Weserstadion three days later.

As Leverkusen were beaten at home by Wolfsburg, the Foals were unable to take full advantage in the battle for Champions League qualification.

Florian Neuhaus was Gladbach's biggest threat, but Werder deserved at least a point and Davie Selke ought to have won it late on as they ended a seven-match home losing streak in the top flight.

A point for Marco Rose's visitors moved them above Leverkusen into fourth with six games to play, while Werder - who beat Freiburg at the weekend - remain second-bottom with seven to play.

Neuhaus made a lively start, shooting straight at Jiri Pavlenka when he had his first sight of goal 11 minutes in, before Davy Klaassen called Yann Sommer into action at the other end.

Werder did not resemble a side battling to beat the drop, but Pavlenka had to be at full stretch diving to his left to deny the dangerous Neuhaus a magnificent solo goal as Gladbach raised the tempo.

There was little between the two sides and the alert Sommer kept out Milot Rashica's free-kick early in the second half, then denied Klaassen following up.

Klaassen drilled over the crossbar soon with the breakthrough remaining elusive, and Josh Sargent failed to punish Sommer when the Gladbach goalkeeper got himself in a muddle.

Substitute Leonardo Bittencourt, who scored the winner against Freiburg, fired just over the bar, and Neuhaus curled just wide at the other end, before Sommer saved from Selke when he was played in with just a few minutes to go.