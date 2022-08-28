Liverpool-linked Bellingham staying at Dortmund

Liverpool are rumoured to have turned their focus to the England international in order to bolster their midfield ranks prior to Thursday's transfer deadline.

However, Kehl insists there has been no formal approach made for Bellingham as he categorically ruled out a sale in the final days of the transfer window.

"There has been no request for him," Kehl told Sky90. "Honestly, I know that from the player and his family.

"Jude has no interest in going anywhere this summer. He will stay with us. That I can guarantee to you today. I can see he feels super comfortable with us."

Bellingham has made a big impact for the Bundesliga giants since arriving from Birmingham City two seasons ago.

Despite only turning 19 in June, Bellingham started 44 games for Dortmund in all competitions in the 2021-22 season – four more than any other player.

He has also racked up 15 senior caps for England and became the youngest player to represent the Three Lions in a major tournament at last year's Euro 2020.

With Bellingham's reputation continuing to grow after he impressed across BVB's first four games of the new season, it has also been reported that Liverpool are prepared to wait until January to bring him in.

Asked if he expects the teenager to be at Dortmund at the end of the season, Kehl replied: "I hope so," adding the youngster will "want to take the next step at some point."

Dortmund have started the 2022-23 season with three wins and a defeat, leaving them a point off early pacesetters Bayern Munich and Union Berlin.