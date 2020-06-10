Leverkusen hoping to keep in-demand Havertz

WATCH the Bundesliga LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV & CONNECT

Havertz is linked with numerous European giant, with Chelsea the latest reportedly ready to launch a bid for the Germany international.

The 20-year-old missed Leverkusen's 3-0 win over Saarbrucken due to injury on Wednesday (AEST) as its reached the DFB-Pokal final.

While talk continues to surround Havertz, Leverkusen sporting director Voller said the Bundesliga side were hoping to hold onto their star.

"We haven't given up hope that he'll stay with us," he told ARD.

"We try to give him every possibility that he can call up his qualities. He made that outstanding in the second half of the season."

Without Havertz, Leverkusen cruised past Saarbrucken thanks to goals from Moussa Diaby, Lucas Alario and Karim Bellarabi.

Leverkusen head coach Peter Bosz was pleased with his side's performance, with Bayern Munich or Eintracht Frankfurt awaiting them in the final.

"Satisfied because we went into the game very serious, 2-0 after 30 minutes, that's game over," he said.

"And we finished it off very well. Maybe we could've scored one or two more goals because we had the chances.

"But all in all, satisfied and happy because we're through to the final."