Leverkusen expects Havertz stay

Germany international Havertz has had another fine campaign with Leverkusen, registering 12 goals and six assists in the Bundesliga in 2019-2020 having scored 17 times last term, and he is under contract until 2022.

Transfer talk surrounding Havertz has continued in recent weeks, though, with Real Madrid, Chelsea and Bayern Munich all linked with a move for the 21-year-old attacking midfielder, and Leverkusen fans may fear the speculation will only intensify when the Bundesliga finishes this weekend.

However, Leverkusen faces Bayern Munich in the DFB-Pokal final on 5 July (AEST) before resuming its UEFA Europa League campaign in August with the second leg of its Round of 16 tie against Rangers, which it beat 3-1 the first time around.

Although Havertz's international team-mate, Timo Werner, is departing RB Leipzig for Chelsea before its UEFA Champions League campaign resumes, Leverkusen boss Bosz does not expect a similar scenario to happen with his star man.

"I don't feel that he is thinking too much about transferring. Neither are we," Bosz said.

"He still has a contract with us and if nothing happens I think he will be here next season. That will be the case tomorrow, in the cup final and when we play the [UEFA] Europa League."

Leverkusen heads into the last round of Bundesliga fixtures two points behind Borussia Monchengladbach, which occupies the final UEFA Champions League qualification spot.

Both sides are at home — Leverkusen hosts Mainz and Gladbach entertains Hertha Berlin — and Bosz hopes the two teams' experience of last year will play in his side's favour.

Last season Gladbach started the final day in fourth but was beaten by Borussia Dortmund while Leverkusen thrashed Hertha to move up from fifth.

"We saw and showed that it is possible," Bosz added.

"At that time they played against Dortmund. It may be something different than this time against Hertha. But we still believe in it."