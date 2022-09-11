Kruse fires back at Kovac over Wolfsburg snub

Kruse, who won 14 Germany caps between 2013 and 2015, was left out of Wolfsburg's 1-0 win over Europa League champions Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday – its first Bundesliga victory of the season.

Both Kovac and sporting director Marcel Schafer declared there was no way back for Kruse, with the former saying: "We demand 100 per cent identification, concentration and focus on Wolfsburg from all players. We didn't have that feeling with Max."

Schafer then insisted the 34-year-old, who scored seven goals in 14 appearances for Wolfsburg last season after arriving in January, would not play for Die Wolfe again.

In a video posted on his Instagram account, Kruse refuted Kovac's claims regarding his lack of application, saying: "I respect the coach's opinion, apparently I should no longer identify with the club.

"But everyone who knows me knows I've been a professional for the last 10 or 12 years, when I always gave my all for the club I played for.

"That will continue to be the case as long as I get to train and play football.

"I came to Wolfsburg in January to help the team, and I think I did that in the second half of last season.

"I decide for myself when my time in the Bundesliga is over, and nobody else decides that for me."