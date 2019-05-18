Kovac 'convinced' he will be Bayern Munich boss next season

LaLiga
Bayern Munich head coach Niko Kovac is "convinced" he will still be in charge of the Bundesliga champion next season.

Kovac steered the German giant to a seventh consecutive league title on Sunday (AEST) after a 5-1 win over his former club Eintracht Frankfurt.

His position has come under intense speculation throughout the season, with suggestions that he could still lose his job even if he secures a domestic double in next weekend's DFB-Pokal final against RB Leipzig.

But Kovac remains defiant and insists he will still be in charge at the club for the 2019/2020 campaign.

"I have information in the background, and I am convinced that I will continue," he said.

Asked if the club has told him that he would definitely be Bayern coach next season, Kovac smiled and said: "Yes, we'll put it that way."

Supporters chanted Kovac's name after the game, and the visibly moved 47-year-old added: "Of course it touches you.

"I'm made of flesh and blood like everyone else. The fans have a good feeling for what we've done."

