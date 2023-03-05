That was the message from Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic after Cameroon international Choupo-Moting signed a new deal until June 2024.

The Bundesliga champion has been repeatedly linked with a move for Spurs striker Kane since losing the prolific Robert Lewandowski to Barcelona.

Sadio Mane arrived from Liverpool ahead of the 2022-23 season but Choupo-Moting remains the Bavarian giants' only out-and-out frontman.

The 33-year-old has scored 10 times in 17 league appearances this season and Salihamidzic is keen to see Choupo-Moting continue to develop as he gave little away about a potential move for England captain Kane.

"We're glad we have Choupo. I can't say what will happen in the summer yet," he told Sky Sport Germany.

When pressed on Choupo-Moting's renewal influencing a Kane deal, Salihamidzic added: "Nothing, that's nonsense. That's not our consideration at all.

"First of all, we extended Choupo. I hope he's the same, keep going, keep scoring and then we'll see."

Bayern sits top of the Bundesliga after 23 games, ahead of Borussia Dortmund on goal difference after the weekend 2-1 victory at Stuttgart for Julian Nagelsmann's side.