Kampl signs contract extension with RB Leipzig

WATCH the Bundesliga LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV & CONNECT

The Slovenia international joined from Bundesliga rivals Bayer Leverkusen in 2017 and is approaching a century of appearances for Leipzig, though his 2019-2020 campaign has been hampered by a foot injury.

Midfielder Kampl, 29, has been restricted to 12 outings in all competitions but is delighted to be staying at the club for a further two years, as his previous deal was set to expire after next season.

"I'm really pleased about my contract extension. My family and I feel right at home here and Leipzig has become a second home to us," Kampl said.

"Despite my injury, the club made it clear that they would like to keep me for the coming years and I think I've paid back their support since my return.

"I'm excited for the future, there's a lot we want to achieve and I want to play my part as an experienced man in a young and talented team."

Leipzig sporting director Markus Krosche praised Kampl's leadership qualities as they look to build for the future, albeit one without Chelsea-bound forward Timo Werner.

"Kevin is one of the real leaders in our team, both on and off the pitch," Krosche told the club's website.

"He has shown since returning from his long-term injury how important he is for us and how he embodies the way we want to play football.

"We're really happy that he has extended his contract early for a further two years and that we've managed to secure enough key player's future here."