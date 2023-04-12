Kamada to leave Frankfurt at the end of the season

Kamada has spent four years at Eintracht after moving from Belgian side Sint-Truiden, scoring 37 goals and providing 31 assists in 170 appearances so far.

The Japan international was part of the team that won the Europa League last season, and has been linked with Barcelona, Manchester United and Chelsea among others.

Kamada's contract at Deutsche Bank Park expires at the end of the campaign, and the 26-year-old has decided not to sign an extension, meaning he will be available on a free transfer.

The club confirmed on Thursday (AEST): "Eintracht Frankfurt and Daichi Kamada are going their separate ways after the 2022-23 season."

The club's sporting director, Markus Krosche, said: "Daichi Kamada has developed into a very good Bundesliga player at Eintracht Frankfurt in recent years and has played his part in the sporting development of the club, with the highlight of the Europa League victory last year.

"We would have liked to see Daichi at Eintracht in the future, but the player's interests did not go hand in hand. We thank him for his commitment to Eintracht and wish him all the best for the future."