Kahn 'optimistic' Alaba will stay at Bayern Munich

The defender was linked with Manchester City, who were said to be exploring the prospect of including him in a deal for Leroy Sane.

With Sane having joined Bayern and City spending a reported £41million on Nathan Ake, Manchester United and Chelsea are now being linked with a move for Alaba.

However, Kahn is hopeful the Austria international will agree to extend his contract, which expires in 2021.

"We are currently in frequent talks with David Alaba and his advisors," Kahn, who is to become Bayern's CEO at the end of next year, said.

"Of course, I can't talk about the content, but I think we're getting closer [to an agreement]. The atmosphere during the last conversation was very pleasant. We're doing everything we can to keep David.

"At the moment, I'm optimistic that we can keep David."

Alaba was part of the Bayern side that beat Lyon 3-0 on Wednesday to secure a Champions League final showdown with Paris Saint-Germain.

Serge Gnabry scored twice to take his tally to 23 in all competitions for Bayern this season, the winger having helped to propel Hansi Flick's side towards a treble.

"He is a player who has developed in the last few months," said Kahn. "His performance curve goes up from year to year. He is far from reaching the top, but is really good, he produces top performances.

"It also has to do with the coach.That is one of Hansi's strengths. He can deal with different types of players, always finds the right words.

"As a coach, you always have to deal intensively with characters, with people and players."