Kahn hints at more summer signings for Bayern

The Bundesliga champions have already signed big-name duo Sadio Mane and Matthijs de Ligt, while the promising Ryan Gravenberch and Noussair Mazraoui have arrived from Ajax.

Speaking at a news conference to present De Ligt to the media after his €80million arrival from Juventus, Kahn revealed he expects there to be further movement.

Teenage Rennes forward Tel, experienced RB Leipzig midfielder Laimer and Germany international Raum have all been linked with a switch to the Allianz Arena.

"We have had further discussions with these players and now we just have to wait and see," said Bayern CEO Kahn on Thursday (AEST).

"The transfer window is still open for a while. Sometimes things move very quickly.

"After analysing last season, we thought we should make a few statements. We want to continue to be among the top four teams in Europe."

Bayern have lost star striker Robert Lewandowski to Barcelona, with the Catalan giants continuing to make significant outlays in the transfer market despite questions about their finances.

Julian Nagelsmann openly questioned the situation at Barca but Kahn was far more cautious on the subject.

"You can't be fooled by all the transfers from Barcelona. I'm not a fan of judging things from the outside," said Kahn.

"None of us can really judge how the situation is. I find that a bit difficult. They'll know what they're doing because they're the only ones who really know the numbers."