Ligue 1 is back!
Bundesliga

Inter loans Lazaro to Gladbach

Valentino Lazaro has joined Borussia Monchengladbach on loan from Inter for the 2020-2021 season.

Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images

WATCH every Bundesliga match live, only on beIN SPORTS | 2-Week Free Trial

The 24-year-old Austria international signed from Hertha Berlin last year but only played six times in Serie A before heading to Newcastle United on loan in January.

He played 15 times for the Magpies in all competitions, scoring twice.

Speaking of the deal, Gladbach sporting director Max Eberl told the club's website: "We're delighted that the loan move has gone through and that Tino has chosen to come to Borussia.

"He is a very versatile player and adds even more strength and depth to our squad."

Gladbach will start the new Bundesliga season against Borussia Dortmund on September 18.

It finished fourth last term to secure a place in the group stages of the UEFA Champions League.

News Borussia Moenchengladbach Internazionale Football
Previous Wonderkid Moukoko indebted to Dortmund trio
Read
Wonderkid Moukoko indebted to Dortmund trio
Next Wenger opens up about Gnabry leaving Arsenal
Read
Wenger opens up about Gnabry leaving Arsenal

Latest Stories