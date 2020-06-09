Hoffenheim parts ways with manager Alfred Schreuder

WATCH the Bundesliga LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV & CONNECT

Hoffenheim has parted ways with manager Alfred Schreuder with immediate effect.

The team's four remaining games this season will be overseen by a committee of coaches in collaboration with director of football Alexander Rosen.

Hoffenheim said the decision to let go of Schreuder, who arrived from Ajax ahead of the 2019-2020 season and had a contract until 2022, came about due to differences "in regard to the direction of the club and the way forward".

Hoffenheim is seventh in the Bundesliga, two points adrift of a place in the Europa League qualifying spots.

"We had different opinions on detailed questions, so that working together beyond the end of the season no longer makes sense," Rosen said.

Schreuder said: "I knew from the start the task in Hoffenheim would be a major challenge. The work filled me with great joy. I thank the club for giving me the chance to work in the Bundesliga.

"Unfortunately, we were unable to agree on a common way of how we would like to lead TSG into the future.

"I regret this development. It's not uncommon in professional life to have different opinions. You have to be honest with each other."