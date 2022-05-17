Hoffenheim parts company with Hoeness

The decision comes after Hoffenheim's dreadful end to the Bundesliga season, which it finished on a nine-game winless run.

Hoffenheim took just three points from the final 27 on offer, its last win coming at Cologne on 7 March (AEST).

As a result of that streak, Hoffenheim missed out on a European spot, ending the campaign in ninth, six points behind Cologne in seventh – the Bundesliga's Europa Conference League qualification place.

Appointed before the 2020-2021 season after leading Bayern Munich's reserves to the 3. Liga title, Hoeness guided Hoffenheim to 11th and the Europa League round of 32 in his first season in charge.

Hoffenheim had at one point been firmly in the mix for Champions League qualification this season, but their slump and failure to qualify for Europe altogether reportedly led to owner Dietmar Hopp losing patience.

Hoeness said: "In the past few weeks we have carried out an intensive analysis of our joint work and have not found any consensus on the future direction. Therefore, from my point of view, an amicable separation is logical."