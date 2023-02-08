Hoffenheim appoints Matarazzo as new manager

Hoffenheim has taken two points from its past nine games and is just three points above Stuttgart in the relegation play-off place.

After parting company with Andre Breitenreiter, Hoffenheim turned to American-born Matarazzo, who was sacked by Stuttgart four months ago.

Matarazzo previously spent two and a half years at Rhein-Neckar-Arena working as under-17 coach and then assistant coach of the first team.

"As I've been living in the region since 2017, I've witnessed TSG's development first-hand even after my exit," Matarazzo said after his appointment was confirmed on Thursday (AEDT). "The situation is undoubtedly demanding. I'm convinced of the team's quality and will approach the task full of verve and with great confidence.

"TSG is synonymous with offensive, courageous and fresh football. I want to quickly get the team back to playing the kind of football that has set them apart for many years."

Matarazzo will oversee his first training session on Thursday (AEDT) and will be in the dugout for the first time as manager for Sunday's (AEDT) home match against Bayer Leverkusen.