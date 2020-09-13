Hernandez not planning Bayern exit amid PSG links

The France FIFA World Cup winner joined Bayern from Atletico Madrid in an €80million deal ahead of the 2019-2020 campaign.

However, Hernandez suffered ankle ligament damage in October and struggled for game time with Alphonso Davies nailing down a spot at left-back and David Alaba slotting in seamlessly in the centre of defence when Hansi Flick replaced Niko Kovac.

In total, the versatile defender made just 12 starts in all competitions and Paris Saint-Germain have been linked with a move during the transfer window.

For now, though, Hernandez plans to remain in Germany with Bayern, who won a Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal and Champions League treble under Flick.

"Leave Bayern? No. I still have four years of contract, I just signed there," he said.

"After that, it will depend on this season. If it continues to be complicated like that, I will see."

Asked specifically about the links to PSG, Hernandez said: "These are rumours, but personally I haven't received anything yet, neither my agent, nor my relatives."