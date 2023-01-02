Haller returns to Dortmund training after cancer treatment

The Cote d'Ivoire striker joined Dortmund from Ajax ahead of this season, but he is yet to feature for the Bundesliga giant after discovering a malignant tumour during pre-season testing in July.

Haller subsequently underwent two surgeries and chemotherapy, with Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke professing his hope the striker could return after the mid-season break.

A message from Seb 💛pic.twitter.com/RL7hy02rer — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) January 2, 2023

Dortmund returned to training for the first time after the World Cup on Monday, and an update on the club's website revealed Haller was present as the squad underwent fitness testing, though he will be "carefully introduced".

Haller later posted on Twitter to outline his hopes for 2023, writing: "Happy New Year everyone! It starts very well for me because it is synonymous with returning to the field! 2022 was not the easiest year, but it prepared me to take up all the new challenges that 2023 will offer me.

Bonne année à tous ! Et elle commence très bien pour moi car elle est synonyme de retour sur les terrains ! 2022 n’a pas été l’année la plus simple mais elle m’a préparée pour relever tous les nouveaux challenges que vont m’offrir 2023 💪🔥 Hâte de tous vous revoir 🟡⚫️ pic.twitter.com/EwG4vBSmwf — Sébastien Haller (@HallerSeb) January 2, 2023

"Looking forward to seeing you all again."

Haller finished as the Eredivisie's top goalscorer last season, netting 21 times in 31 appearances as Ajax won their third consecutive title.

Dortmund sits sixth in a congested Bundesliga table ahead of the league's resumption later this month.