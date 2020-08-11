Haaland in awe of Dortmund wonderkid Moukoko

Norwegian striker Haaland turned 20 in July and has already established himself among the top marksmen in German football.

His 13 goals in 15 Bundesliga games since arriving in mid-season from Salzburg came amid a overall tally of 44 goals in 40 appearances, split between the two clubs.

It means it will be Haaland to whom Dortmund look for its chief goal threat in the new campaign, but youngster Youssoufa Moukoko could also have a part to play.

Moukoko is 15 and has been a revelation at youth level, while also training with the Dortmund first team.

He is with the Dortmund squad this week at their training camp in Bad Ragaz, Switzerland, and will be eligible to play senior football when he turns 16 on November 20.

Haaland said: "He's a lot better than I was when I was 15. He trains at Borussia Dortmund and keeps up. I was in my home club, Bryne FK, when I was 15. You can't compare that."

Cameroon-born striker Moukoko has played for Germany at under-16 level and has also appeared for Dortmund in the Under-19 Bundesliga and the UEFA Youth League.

Haaland, quoted in the Westfalische Rundschau newspaper, suggested he would rather keep pressure off the prodigy.

"But it's hard when he's that good," Haaland said. "I don't think I've ever seen a 15-year-old that good."

Dortmund has stated its expectation that Jadon Sancho will stay at the club next season, amid strong interest from Manchester United.

They are looking to build a side to challenge Bayern Munich, and the emergence of Moukoko in the coming seasons could be important.

But it is likely to be Haaland and Sancho who hold the key to the team's success next term, should both remain with Dortmund.

Haaland said: "As a player, I want to win things, of course. If we improve compared to last year, we also have a great chance of holding something in our hands in the end."