Guardiola dismisses Bayern speculation

Bayern is searching for a new coach after sacking Niko Kovac earlier in November.

Hans-Dieter Flick is currently the interim coach, while Mauricio Pochettino, who was sacked by Tottenham Hotspur last week, has been linked with a switch to the Bavarian club.

The Bundesliga champion is also rumoured to be interested in moving for City boss Guardiola, who spent three seasons at Bayern between 2013 and 2016 before taking moving to City.

However, Guardiola has insisted Bayern is aware he is a person who respects his contracts, adding he wishes to stay at City as long as the club wants him to remain.

"When these things appear, is it the media or the club? We don't know. It could be one guy [starting a rumour] and then people take it," Guardiola said.

"I like the people from Bayern a lot. I was incredibly happy there, but they know I'm a guy that respects what I sign.

"In football, when you are not getting results you can be sacked but in this case if the club [Manchester City] wants me, I want to stay here.

"It doesn't matter if Bayern want me or not in the future. My love for the city, the club and the people I met there is incredible.

"It is the same in Barcelona because it is my hometown, but the same happened here. I have more things to do."

Guardiola acknowledged he will not remain at City forever, but insists it is the memories created at clubs that form the best legacies.

"That is the real legacy that you like, more than lifting titles," Guardiola said. "You remember the places for the people you live with, not for the museums or cathedrals.

"I will not be here [at Manchester City] forever. It's important when you leave that you can come back and be happy with the people."

Under Guardiola, City has won successive Premier League titles, two League Cups and an FA Cup, as well as two FA Community Shields.