Goretzka and Martinez test positive for COVID

The players are self-isolating at home after returning positive results this week, although the club described both as being in "good health".

They will be unavailable for Sunday's (AEDT) Bundesliga match at home to Hoffenheim.

The European champion then faces Hertha Berlin away on 6 February (AEDT) before its FIFA Club World Cup campaign starts three days later.

Goretzka has made 20 appearances in all competitions this season, while Martinez, 32, has played 18 times, mostly as a substitute.

Bayern also confirmed goalkeeper Alexander Nubel is likely to be out of action for up to a month.

The former Schalke man, who has only played twice this season, suffered ankle ligament damage on Friday (AEDT).