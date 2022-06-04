Gladbach appoints Farke as new head coach

WATCH the Bundesliga LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

The Bundesliga club announced the appointment on Sunday (AEST), with Farke signing a deal until 2025.

Welcome to Borussia, Daniel Farke! 👋🐎



Our new head coach joins on a contract running until 2025 ✍️



📰 https://t.co/A9Wfu137CH#DieFohlen pic.twitter.com/G8XezUOTCl — Gladbach (@borussia_en) June 4, 2022

Daniel Farke's first words as Borussia head coach 🗣️#DieFohlen pic.twitter.com/BVUqo498dm — Gladbach (@borussia_en) June 4, 2022

The 45-year-old takes up his first head coach role in the Bundesliga having previously been charge at SV Lippstadt and Borussia Dortmund II.

He was hired by Norwich City in 2017, winning promotion to the Premier League twice at Carrow Road before being sacked in November with the Canaries again battling relegation in England's top flight, a battle it would ultimately lose.

Farke was appointed head coach of Krasnodar in January but left just two months later after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Speaking to Gladbach's website, sporting director Roland Virkus said: "In Daniel Farke, we have been able to sign a coach that fits perfectly to the path that we want to go down as a club.

"We are looking forward to tackling the challenges that lie ahead of us, together with him."

Assistants Christopher John and Edmund Riemer will join Farke at Borussia-Park.

Gladbach parted ways with previous coach Adi Hutter last month after a season that saw it finish 10th in the Bundesliga, its worst placing since 2010-2011.