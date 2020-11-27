Flick worried about Bayern Neuer reliance

Having produced two reflex saves in last weekend's 1-1 draw with Werder Bremen, Neuer was again superb on Thursday (AEDT) in a 3-1 home win against Salzburg which secured it a spot in the Champions League last 16.

"It's sensational how he parries big chances and saves us from conceding goals. He had a few things to do - too much for me," Flick said.

The 34 year-old Neuer brushed off the praise after making 10 saves against Salzburg, saying that "the most important thing is to support the team".

Yet his form has landed Neuer on the FIFA short-list for best male goalkeepers.

"He's in the shape of his life," said Flick, whose team qualified for the Champions League knockouts as guaranteed group winner after its 15th straight win in Europe.

"When opposing forwards approach him, the goal gets smaller and smaller for them. He has amazing reflexes. We have a world-class goalkeeper between the posts," Flick said.

However, Bayern is guilty of giving possession away too cheaply, like when a Leroy Sane mistake resulted in Salzburg's consolation goal.

"There are too many unnecessary ball losses, we have to minimise our mistakes, these are the issues I have always addressed," Flick said.

It's been 13 years since Bayern lost at Stuttgart, whose top-scorer Nicolas Gonzalez is sidelined by a knee injury.

Bayern striker Robert Lewandowski has scored 11 goals in seven games to make him the league's top-scorer, but Dortmund's Erling Braut Haaland is lurking just one goal behind and in red-hot form.

Second-placed Dortmund hosts Cologne on Sunday (AEDT) with Haaland having scored six goals in his last two games.

The Norwegian goal ace netted twice against Club Brugge in the Champions League after hitting four against Hertha Berlin in the league last weekend.

Dortmund has won six of its last seven games and all of its last four games against Cologne.