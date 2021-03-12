Flick not interested in Germany speculation

WATCH every Bundesliga match LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Flick is among the names linked with the Germany job after long-serving boss Joachim Low decided to step down after UEFA Euro 2020.

Bayern supremo Flick masterminded a magnificent Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal and UEFA Champions League treble last season.

The Bavarian giant has also won the FIFA Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup and DFL-Supercup in a dream start to Flick's tenure.

Bayern is top of the Bundesliga and remains in the hunt to win the UEFA Champions League, so Flick is focused on the job in hand rather than the possibility of succeeding Low.

He said: "I have a contract until 2023 and want to be successful and win titles with Bayern Munich. It's not the time to speculate about my future."

Flick added: "I'm interested in the here and now. I am now looking after my team and the game against Werder Bremen [on Sunday AEDT]. As I said, speculation is not an issue for me."

Asked if he was surprised Low will walk away from the job, he said. "Yes, yes. He did a very good job for German football. Can be very proud of what he has achieved."

Full-back Benjamin Pavard is back in the squad for the clash with Bremen at the Weserstadion after being out of action because of a positive COVID-19 test.

David Alaba missed training on Friday (AEDT) with a muscular injury, but will be monitored in a session on Saturday (AEDT).

Bayern has scored 13 goals in its past three games and Flick expects the league leader to show intensity from the start as it goes in search of a fourth consecutive victory.

He said: "Bremen has a very good defence, it stays compact and doesn't give away much space. We found that in the home match. It's important that we are aggressive off the ball and find good solutions with it."