FC Koln confirms three positive COVID-19 tests

Koln tested all its players and backroom staff and three unspecified individuals were found to have contracted the virus.

After testing positive for the #coronavirus, three people at #effzeh are now in quarantine. The group training can continue as planned. All infos 👇 https://t.co/gu4iqJrCNR — 1. FC Cologne (@fckoeln_en) May 1, 2020

The trio – which reportedly consists of two players and a physio – were consequently told to undergo a 14-day quarantine procedure.

Cologne will continue with its training programme, with a decision on the potential resumption of the Bundesliga set to be made on 6 May.

"The health and private sphere of players and staff have priority above all else," Managing director Horst Heldt said. "The previous measures, as well as the strategy of regular tests, have proven themselves so that we can now react with individual solutions."

Doctor Tim Meyer, the chair of a sports medicine taskforce established by the German Football League (DFL), added: "We now see in everyday life that our concept recognises and reduces risks at an early stage.

"We will always be in close contact with the responsible health authorities and medical experts. We are convinced that with our concept, we can enable players to practice their profession with the best possible protection against infection."

DFL chief executive Christian Seifert last week said the Bundesliga was ready to resume with matches behind closed doors in early May, with next Saturday touted as a potential date for the action to get back under way.

However, with German chancellor Angela Merkel and state leaders not due to meet again until Wednesday, May 16 seems likely to be the earliest the season can continue.

Koln is 10th in the Bundesliga, five points adrift of Schalke in the last European qualification spot.