Erzgebirge Aue stars quarantined after positive test

Aue revealed a member of staff tested positive for COVID-19 during the second round of testing last month, prompting the club to place playing and non-playing staff into quarantine until this Friday (AEST) at the least as a precaution.

Since last Friday, 1,724 COVID-19 tests have been conducted across all 36 Bundesliga and 2.Bundesliga clubs, with the samples from players, coaches and other staff then examined at five specialist laboratories.

The German Football League (DFL) on Monday reported 10 positive coronavirus tests to the health authorities. Aue's announcement came a day before German Chancellor Angela Merkel is due to announce if and when the season can resume.

"As a precaution the whole team of FC Erzgebirge Aue, including coaching staff and functional team, was put into quarantine at their homes," an Aue statement read. "The reason for this decision was a positive test on COVID-19 from one person out of the functional team, which occurred after the second test series.

"With this quarantine Erzgebirge Aue tightens their precautions, which occur with regular feedback from the medical team.

"The club is on regular exchange with the Health authority, which has been fully informed about this case from the football club. The quarantine will be valid at least until 7 May.

"Afterwards there will be another COVID-19 Test for the whole team."

DFL chief executive Christian Seifert had stated 9 May was the target date for a resumption, but that target was put back a week.