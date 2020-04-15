Coronavirus latest
Bundesliga

Dortmund's Zagadou injures knee in training

Dan-Axel Zagadou has injured the lateral collateral ligament in his left knee in training, Borussia Dortmund has announced.

Bongarts

Germany extends bans on all gatherings until 31 August

Dortmund players have been training in small groups as they wait for a date for the Bundesliga season to resume, with football on hold in Germany due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Bundesliga clubs are set to meet on 24 April to discuss a potential return to action, while Zagadou will now begin rehabilitation in a bid to be available to play again this season.

"Over the coming weeks, [Zagadou] will work intensively with the club's rehab coaches in a bid to return to fitness and – provided the coronavirus pandemic allows for it – help his team in the remainder of the season," a Dortmund statement read.

Zagadou, 20, joined Dortmund from Paris Saint-Germain in 2017.

The France youth international has played 13 times in the Bundesliga this season, scoring once.

Second-place Dortmund are four points behind defending Bundesliga champions and leaders Bayern Munich with nine matches remaining.

News Borussia Dortmund Football Bundesliga
Previous The best and worst of Manuel Neuer
Read
The best and worst of Manuel Neuer
Next Germany extends ban on gatherings until 31 August
Read
Germany extends ban on gatherings until 31 August

Latest Stories